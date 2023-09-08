Welcome to Windy City 2023

Are you ready for some thrilling competition? Look no further because the fourth event of the 2023 INK's season is here, and it's happening right now!

This exciting event unfolds just outside the vibrant "Windy City" itself, Chicago, Illinois. Picture yourself at the beautiful Chicago-Gaelic Park in Oak Forest, where the atmosphere is charged with anticipation and excitement.

Imagine being part of this incredible experience, surrounded by fellow enthusiasts and competitors from all over. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the sport, there's a place for you at this event. It's a golden opportunity to showcase your skills, learn from the best, and make unforgettable memories.

Don't miss out on the action! Be a part of the 2023 INK's season in Chicago. Get ready to compete, learn, and have a fantastic time at Chicago-Gaelic Park. Join us and let your passion for competition flourish!

IMPROVEMENTS

· New map! Windy City 2023 Major 🍃

FIXES

In this version there will be no fixes because we are focusing on refining and optimizing the last details for the official release.

Professional paintball players, e-sports fans, and amateur gamers came together to our Discord for live the complete INK experience.

Golden Dog Interactive, SAS.