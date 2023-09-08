Sep. 8th Patch Notes

Hello everyone. This week's update is regular one and we're doing our best to prepare the content of new season. And we will start to announce more content from next week.

Here we go the patch note:

Added 16:10 screen resolution support

When attacking opponent by the card with Injured effect while having the trait Fire Flame Blade, the bug of values has been fixed.

Fix the bug that some characters' special effect is abnormal.

Fix the bug that a error will occurred when adding referee in Practice mode.

Fix the bug that card details will pop-up when clicking two different cards quickly.

To avoid fault operation, cards in slot will return to your hands when being dragged to the exchange area.

Join the community:

[Twitter / X](https://twitter.com/XianCard style=button) [YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/@GameraGamesInc style=button) [Discord](discord.gg/pSJDRRZeAw style=button)