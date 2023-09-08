 Skip to content

碧海潮生怀旧版 update for 8 September 2023

碧海潮生怀旧版V3.3.4已更新！

Build 12137604

Patchnotes via Steam Community


1.修复了一些无法找到的NPC位置；
2.增加灵物悟性提升对主人加成效果的影响；
3.减少了妖族任务冷却时长，提升内丹进化概率！
4.新增妖身显露绝招，入妖后可主动化形提升属性；
5.增加灵物等级提升和悟性提高对灵物造成伤害的影响；
6.将提升灵物悟性时0~3的成功率设为必定成功；且降低单次提悟荣耀消耗；
7.增强捕快除恶任务可玩性和对应报酬，可爆出寒冰头盔赤火面具等战功套和四方丸等贵重丹药。

