 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Path update for 8 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/7/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12137464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for playing on the first day of Monster Path Early Access!
We have some quick fixes to help you out on your adventures!

  • Fixed resolution bugs
  • Improved performance (Mac & Windows) by optimizing rendering

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1907661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1907662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1907663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link