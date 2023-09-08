Release Notes for 9/7/2023

Thanks everyone for playing on the first day of Monster Path Early Access!
We have some quick fixes to help you out on your adventures!
- Fixed resolution bugs
- Improved performance (Mac & Windows) by optimizing rendering
