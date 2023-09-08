BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Features:
- Resources now have a fixed amount rather than a random range. There is no need to modify your strategy due to unpredictable factors.
Improvements:
- The control method of <Strategy Phase> has been improved. In addition to the existing functions, you can move the screen with the WASD keys and zoom in and out on the map with the mouse wheel.
- Now, you no longer need to be introduced to the group leader when receiving a quest.
- Several UX improvements have been made.
- Information is now a bit more detailed when a module is selected.
- Improved AI when gathering robots find resources.
- Elite/Boss robots will no longer chase a crew until he or she dies.
Balance:
- Solidium Refinery is now available on the planets <Conope> and <Enov>.
- Exchange transactions that convert cash into resources have been added to <Conope>, and the number of transactions has been significantly increased.
- Increased the points of Unknown Ores.
- The damage range of <Artillery Robot> has been reduced from 6 meters to 4 meters.
- The damage range of boss robots has been reduced from 4 meters to 2 meters.
- HP of boss robots has been reduced from 8000 to 6000.
- The range of boss robots has been reduced from 18 meters to 12 meters.
- <Destroyer> damage reduced from 100 to 80.
Fixes:
- The silent operators of the planets <Conope>, <Enov>, and <Silia> have returned!
- Some terrain on planet <Enov> has been modified. That's not my intention...
- Modified so that <Clark>’s damage is displayed properly.
- Now, when a <Research Module> is destroyed during the game, the status is reflected in the UI in real time.
- Fixed an issue where the shadow agent's destruction target was displayed incorrectly.
- Supplemented the contents of some robots whose descriptions were missing.
- Fixed an issue where the Hammerworks quest tooltip did not appear.
- Fixed an issue where the planet change animation was not visible after completing <Thanatos>.
- Now, <Archives>, <Resources>, etc. displayed on the minimap have been expressed more easily.
- Fixed some UI bugs.
