Rebellion Corporation update for 8 September 2023

Update

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12137435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Resources now have a fixed amount rather than a random range. There is no need to modify your strategy due to unpredictable factors.

Improvements:

  • The control method of <Strategy Phase> has been improved. In addition to the existing functions, you can move the screen with the WASD keys and zoom in and out on the map with the mouse wheel.
  • Now, you no longer need to be introduced to the group leader when receiving a quest.
  • Several UX improvements have been made.
  • Information is now a bit more detailed when a module is selected.
  • Improved AI when gathering robots find resources.
  • Elite/Boss robots will no longer chase a crew until he or she dies.

Balance:

  • Solidium Refinery is now available on the planets <Conope> and <Enov>.
  • Exchange transactions that convert cash into resources have been added to <Conope>, and the number of transactions has been significantly increased.
  • Increased the points of Unknown Ores.
  • The damage range of <Artillery Robot> has been reduced from 6 meters to 4 meters.
  • The damage range of boss robots has been reduced from 4 meters to 2 meters.
  • HP of boss robots has been reduced from 8000 to 6000.
  • The range of boss robots has been reduced from 18 meters to 12 meters.
  • <Destroyer> damage reduced from 100 to 80.

Fixes:

  • The silent operators of the planets <Conope>, <Enov>, and <Silia> have returned!
  • Some terrain on planet <Enov> has been modified. That's not my intention...
  • Modified so that <Clark>’s damage is displayed properly.
  • Now, when a <Research Module> is destroyed during the game, the status is reflected in the UI in real time.
  • Fixed an issue where the shadow agent's destruction target was displayed incorrectly.
  • Supplemented the contents of some robots whose descriptions were missing.
  • Fixed an issue where the Hammerworks quest tooltip did not appear.
  • Fixed an issue where the planet change animation was not visible after completing <Thanatos>.
  • Now, <Archives>, <Resources>, etc. displayed on the minimap have been expressed more easily.
  • Fixed some UI bugs.

