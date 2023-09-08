Update 80 - Rare crystals are easier to find and other changes

Hi all,
We've increased the occurrence of rare crystals in the maps. Here is the list of changes included:
- Chances of finding yellow crystals doubled and purple crystals increased by 50% in all maps with crystals.
- In Sunken Caverns, instead of just one there are now two miners in the room nearest to the player's starting position.
- The exploding barrels now cause oil fire, which burns longer and does more damage.
- The two crystals that could not be mined in the Corrupted Forest were moved.
- In Castle Ruins, when the yellow guardian appears, the player character's light sometimes disappeared. This was fixed.
- A game using the Rush mode can now only be joined within the first 15 minutes of gameplay,
- Guardians now use a unique spawn sound.
- A bug causing disembodied status effects that could be seen in the bottom left corner of the Caves map was fixed.
We've also added a reminder about the unofficial Discord server to the game's main menu.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update