 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fantasy Survivors update for 8 September 2023

Update 80 - Rare crystals are easier to find and other changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12137408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

We've increased the occurrence of rare crystals in the maps. Here is the list of changes included:

  • Chances of finding yellow crystals doubled and purple crystals increased by 50% in all maps with crystals.
  • In Sunken Caverns, instead of just one there are now two miners in the room nearest to the player's starting position.
  • The exploding barrels now cause oil fire, which burns longer and does more damage.
  • The two crystals that could not be mined in the Corrupted Forest were moved.
  • In Castle Ruins, when the yellow guardian appears, the player character's light sometimes disappeared. This was fixed.
  • A game using the Rush mode can now only be joined within the first 15 minutes of gameplay,
  • Guardians now use a unique spawn sound.
  • A bug causing disembodied status effects that could be seen in the bottom left corner of the Caves map was fixed.

We've also added a reminder about the unofficial Discord server to the game's main menu.

Till later,
André

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220871 Depot 2220871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link