Update 80 - Rare crystals are easier to find and other changes

We've increased the occurrence of rare crystals in the maps. Here is the list of changes included:

Chances of finding yellow crystals doubled and purple crystals increased by 50% in all maps with crystals.

In Sunken Caverns, instead of just one there are now two miners in the room nearest to the player's starting position.

The exploding barrels now cause oil fire, which burns longer and does more damage.

The two crystals that could not be mined in the Corrupted Forest were moved.

In Castle Ruins, when the yellow guardian appears, the player character's light sometimes disappeared. This was fixed.

A game using the Rush mode can now only be joined within the first 15 minutes of gameplay,

Guardians now use a unique spawn sound.

A bug causing disembodied status effects that could be seen in the bottom left corner of the Caves map was fixed.

We've also added a reminder about the unofficial Discord server to the game's main menu.

