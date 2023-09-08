 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 8 September 2023

Version 0.40.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12137282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Retrofit ? fixed to not show too soon
  • Fixed bug with tab buttons not saving the custom order correctly
  • Save recovery screen added when it detects save corruption
  • Couple minor text changes (never ending)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
