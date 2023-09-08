- Retrofit ? fixed to not show too soon
- Fixed bug with tab buttons not saving the custom order correctly
- Save recovery screen added when it detects save corruption
- Couple minor text changes (never ending)
Unnamed Space Idle update for 8 September 2023
Version 0.40.7.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
