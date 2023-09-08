New Beta Build for 1.1 Patch

tl;dr; More game polish and bug fixes
My goal with the 1.1 release is to add more polish based on player feedback as well as some bug fixes. I am still planning on adding a new character records system to this patch as well, but I am still working on that.
You can play it over on the beta branch.
Please let me know if you find any bugs or if you want me to add any other quality of life changes.
Thanks,
-Aarimous
1.1 Beta Patch Notes #1
- Added floating text which will warn the player when there are 25, 20, 15, 10, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 turns left in the act. The goal here is to add anticipation for the act endings.
- A new zoom out animation will play when completing the act
- A new zoom out animation will play when winning the game
- Fixed some bugs with the animations when the player dies
- Fixed some bugs where navigating from the game over screen to the main menu would flash the game screen
- Fixed a bug where blocked damage would not show correctly
- Steadfast Protector: now reduced 25% of incoming damage, previously this was a flat 30 damage, which made the relic really good early, and less good later. This will make the relic have the same power during the whole game.
Changed depots in beta branch