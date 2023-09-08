New Beta Build for 1.1 Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

tl;dr; More game polish and bug fixes

My goal with the 1.1 release is to add more polish based on player feedback as well as some bug fixes. I am still planning on adding a new character records system to this patch as well, but I am still working on that.

You can play it over on the beta branch.

Please let me know if you find any bugs or if you want me to add any other quality of life changes.

Thanks,

-Aarimous

1.1 Beta Patch Notes #1