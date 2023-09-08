 Skip to content

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 8 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.5

Hotfix 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again!

We come to You with new set of hotfixes. We are still working on some major things like various screen aspect ratios support and optimalization, but here are things we managed to fix for now.

  • Removed ultra water quality - we noticed it is causing too many problem so we decided to temporarily turn it off
  • Fixed and moved blueprint on pool 2 - blueprint is now accessible
  • Fixed position for returning items on some levels
  • Changed position and size of some trash on murder pool - making it easier to find them

We are still collecting feedback while trying to fix bugs as fast as possible and will appreciate reporting any problems and suggestions via Steam Discussions.

Cheers,
Dev Team

Changed files in this update

