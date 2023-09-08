Hotfix 1.0.5

Hi again!

We come to You with new set of hotfixes. We are still working on some major things like various screen aspect ratios support and optimalization, but here are things we managed to fix for now.

Removed ultra water quality - we noticed it is causing too many problem so we decided to temporarily turn it off

Fixed and moved blueprint on pool 2 - blueprint is now accessible

Fixed position for returning items on some levels

Changed position and size of some trash on murder pool - making it easier to find them

We are still collecting feedback while trying to fix bugs as fast as possible and will appreciate reporting any problems and suggestions via Steam Discussions.

Cheers,

Dev Team