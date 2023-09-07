 Skip to content

Gnostic: Survivors update for 7 September 2023

Update 0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12137062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the resolution for all textures to increase performance and reduce download size.

Changed all Lighting to Static instead of dynamic, large performance increase.

