3, 2, 1, Launch!

What's up my fellow Nerds!

The moment we've all been eagerly awaiting is finally here – it's time to unleash the full power of The RPG Engine!

Just a mere 1.5 years ago, we embarked on this incredible journey with the release of our alpha version on Steam. Thanks to all your suggestions, feedback and interactions with us, this game has been moulded, shaped and refined into a truly unique "little" VTT.

But guess what? This launch isn't the end; it's just another epic milestone and we have plenty more features we'll be adding! We're excited what the future holds and for you to join us on our journey.

We've been absolutely blown away by the astonishing creations you've conjured up using our game. The workshop is full of increadible creations and we couldn't be prouder.

There is of course a whole bunch of stuff we've been working on and in this patch we've added the following:

Dragons now have Attack animations.

The 3D dice results are now more random than ever!.

Bunch of Typos have been fixed.

The Color-picker works again.

You can no longer used folder breaking characters when naming maps and uploads.

Animation loops have been fixed.

Dice have been made a more reasonable size.

Workshop Ui is now resolution independent.

Nav-mesh pathing no goes exactly where the mouse clicks.

AutoSave no longer vomits all the maps names onto your screen every time it saves them.

Save messages in general have been cleaned up.

Custom Dragon rig has been added.

T-poses for the horse, wolf and dragon rigs.

Exposed undo-redo stack limits to reduce RAM usage.

Added the ability to hide things from the FX and prop browsers.

Prop bars can now have titles.

Small ping has been updated.

Right click menu now scrolls

Workshop image sharing has been added.

Hero forge import and icon generator has been tweaked.

Added some hover engine ground FX.

Thank you for all the support, feedback and interactions you've had with us!

For anyone who'd like to get involved or get in touch, here's our discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!