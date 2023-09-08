 Skip to content

Night of Spirits update for 8 September 2023

UPDATE v0.0.4

Night of Spirits update for 8 September 2023

UPDATE v0.0.4

Build 12136993

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE NOTE

CHANGES

  • User interface:
  • The computer buttons have been modified.
  • Changed the tent computer so that the antique store and jobs app do not appear.
  • Added an image of the item on the shelf.
  • FOG has been improved and added
  • The flashlight item has been removed and instead you equip it with a flashlight fixed to the body, its operation does not change.
  • The light beam produced by the flashlight has been corrected.
  • The Legless sounds have been modified.
  • An EMF that was mistakenly in the office has been removed.

NEW AI SYSTEM

  • Now the spirit will be able to change rooms when time has passed.
  • Two rooms have been implemented in the game, where the spirit died and where it is actually located
  • A difficulty system has been implemented

NEW ITEMS:

  • Body flashlight

ERRORS PREVENTED:

  • Currently the school and country house maps have been disabled due to errors, they will be active again for next week's update.

Changed files in this update

