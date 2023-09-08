UPDATE v0.0.4

UPDATE NOTE
CHANGES
- User interface:
- The computer buttons have been modified.
- Changed the tent computer so that the antique store and jobs app do not appear.
- Added an image of the item on the shelf.
- FOG has been improved and added
- The flashlight item has been removed and instead you equip it with a flashlight fixed to the body, its operation does not change.
- The light beam produced by the flashlight has been corrected.
- The Legless sounds have been modified.
- An EMF that was mistakenly in the office has been removed.
NEW AI SYSTEM
- Now the spirit will be able to change rooms when time has passed.
- Two rooms have been implemented in the game, where the spirit died and where it is actually located
- A difficulty system has been implemented
NEW ITEMS:
- Body flashlight
ERRORS PREVENTED:
- Currently the school and country house maps have been disabled due to errors, they will be active again for next week's update.
