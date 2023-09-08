Version 1.4 Patch Notes

Hello there,

We're releasing an update for the game, including revamped controller support, among other small UI changes:

General:

Buttons on a controller have been mapped to more intuitive actions (Controls are listed in Settings->Controls. Certain screens may have unique controls that are not listed)

When a controller is detected, button prompts will appear on certain screens (Prompt icons courtesy of https://thoseawesomeguys.com/prompts/)

UI buttons recolored, should now be easier to tell where you are while navigating on controller

New indicator in the top right when auto mode is enabled

Settings screen:

Setting screen redesigned, now features a second page "Controls"

(Mouse and keyboard) Mouse over "?" icons next to certain settings to read more information

(Controller) Press X while navigating over certain settings to read more information

New settings to hide the auto mode indicator, quick menu, and button prompts (Quick menu is now always hidden on Steam Deck)

New setting to change the button prompts to use icons for different controllers

New setting to map X on the pause screen to a specific action

Log screen:

Greatly reduced number of previous lines the log screen can store for performance reasons (250->100)

Text size for previously completed chapters has been increased

Ruby text for previously completed chapters is now rendered in parentheses

Previously completed chapters have been divided into more parts/scenes

Glossary screen:

When a controller is detected, hyperlinks in the glossary will be disabled (Hyperlinks to Ren'Py and relevant licenses unaffected)

Save/Load screen:

When a controller is detected, insensitive saves can be navigated

Misc:

Removed unused sounds

Removed unused images

Minor script changes

In case there's any regressions, you can use the Beta tab on the Properties page by right clicking the game on your library and select "version_1.3" to revert to the initial Steam version.