 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 7 September 2023

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12136844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your ongoing support of Midnight Monitor! Today's patch is largely bug fixes, including the following:

  • Fixed the bedroom lamp not being reportable
  • Fixed the living coffee table disappearing, leaving behind floating items
  • Fixed the bathroom succulent Distortion anomaly, which could be confused for a Displacement anomaly
  • Fixed the bathroom mirror disappearing as this looked like a Material anomaly
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the report menu from closing when clicking anywhere else on the screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2551781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link