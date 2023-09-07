Thank you for your ongoing support of Midnight Monitor! Today's patch is largely bug fixes, including the following:
- Fixed the bedroom lamp not being reportable
- Fixed the living coffee table disappearing, leaving behind floating items
- Fixed the bathroom succulent Distortion anomaly, which could be confused for a Displacement anomaly
- Fixed the bathroom mirror disappearing as this looked like a Material anomaly
- Fixed an issue that prevented the report menu from closing when clicking anywhere else on the screen
