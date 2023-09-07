Hotfix v0.22.9 - Various Bug Fixes

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
General
- Added 'Unstuck' feature to quickly reload the quest at your last save point in case bugs freeze up your run
- Changed Salvation to only be triggered on Cure, Regenerate, Healing Hand, Mass Cure, and Divine Intervention. Increased Max Health boost from 5% to 10% per stack
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that caused item stash to not load correctly causing the town to never load
- Fixed issue with game lockup when save files exist but have corrupt data
- Fixed issue where if you receive a higher level version of fortune you already have equipped it wouldn't update its effect until you re-equip it
- Fixed issue where dashing chain attacks wouldn't chain to the next target if the current target dies
- Fixed issue where fortune stats would sometimes stack indefinitely if you unequip and re-equip them
- Fixed issue where the shop window gold display would only show gold from your currently selected character instead of all your party characters
- Fixed issue where Roguelike item reward tooltips sometimes wouldn't compare the correct items if controlling multiple characters in a party
- Fixed issue where the Roguelike skill tree wouldn't update when tabbing to a different character in your party
- Fixed issue where Momentum, One Punch Monk and similar skills wouldn't work properly with skills that have a delayed effect
- Fixed issue where Spectral Mark's cooldown wouldn't get reset upon killing an enemy with it active
- Fixed issue with Deathblow and Deadly Dagger Throw not working correctly
- Fixed issue where you would lose health when leveling up
- Fixed issue where counter attacks and opportunity attacks with healing weapons would heal the enemy instead of deal holy damage
- Fixed issue where Gust Barrels could be dodged
- Fixed issue where Bows and Staves wouldn't benefit from increased counter attack damage bonuses
- Fixed issue where using the skill bar Set Slot controls, skill options could show up off screen
- Fixed various issues where getting healed triggered certain 'on hit' triggers intended for only damaging hits
- Fixed issue where Ancient Staff had the incorrect damage type
- Fixed issue with Magedraw enchants not dealing the correct amount of damage
- Fixed issue where weapons and skills that have a chance to add an extra attack would always have a 100% chance to proc at the start of a new turn
- Fixed issue that could cause the game to lock up when a character with Shield of Retribution active dies from damage over time effects
- Fixed issue where Shield of Light and Shield of Retribution could stack if cast on the target from a different source
- Fixed issue where Ice Storm wouldn't display its variable damage range damage on its tooltip
- Fixed issue where Ice Storm wouldn't benefit from + Cold Damage
- Fixed issue where characters could teleport into an Ice Wall
