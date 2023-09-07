 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 7 September 2023

Hotfix v0.22.9 - Various Bug Fixes

Build 12136830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Added 'Unstuck' feature to quickly reload the quest at your last save point in case bugs freeze up your run
  • Changed Salvation to only be triggered on Cure, Regenerate, Healing Hand, Mass Cure, and Divine Intervention. Increased Max Health boost from 5% to 10% per stack

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue that caused item stash to not load correctly causing the town to never load
  • Fixed issue with game lockup when save files exist but have corrupt data
  • Fixed issue where if you receive a higher level version of fortune you already have equipped it wouldn't update its effect until you re-equip it
  • Fixed issue where dashing chain attacks wouldn't chain to the next target if the current target dies
  • Fixed issue where fortune stats would sometimes stack indefinitely if you unequip and re-equip them
  • Fixed issue where the shop window gold display would only show gold from your currently selected character instead of all your party characters
  • Fixed issue where Roguelike item reward tooltips sometimes wouldn't compare the correct items if controlling multiple characters in a party
  • Fixed issue where the Roguelike skill tree wouldn't update when tabbing to a different character in your party
  • Fixed issue where Momentum, One Punch Monk and similar skills wouldn't work properly with skills that have a delayed effect
  • Fixed issue where Spectral Mark's cooldown wouldn't get reset upon killing an enemy with it active
  • Fixed issue with Deathblow and Deadly Dagger Throw not working correctly
  • Fixed issue where you would lose health when leveling up
  • Fixed issue where counter attacks and opportunity attacks with healing weapons would heal the enemy instead of deal holy damage
  • Fixed issue where Gust Barrels could be dodged
  • Fixed issue where Bows and Staves wouldn't benefit from increased counter attack damage bonuses
  • Fixed issue where using the skill bar Set Slot controls, skill options could show up off screen
  • Fixed various issues where getting healed triggered certain 'on hit' triggers intended for only damaging hits
  • Fixed issue where Ancient Staff had the incorrect damage type
  • Fixed issue with Magedraw enchants not dealing the correct amount of damage
  • Fixed issue where weapons and skills that have a chance to add an extra attack would always have a 100% chance to proc at the start of a new turn
  • Fixed issue that could cause the game to lock up when a character with Shield of Retribution active dies from damage over time effects
  • Fixed issue where Shield of Light and Shield of Retribution could stack if cast on the target from a different source
  • Fixed issue where Ice Storm wouldn't display its variable damage range damage on its tooltip
  • Fixed issue where Ice Storm wouldn't benefit from + Cold Damage
  • Fixed issue where characters could teleport into an Ice Wall

Changed files in this update

