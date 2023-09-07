V0.8.1 Early Access Update

Made snake that appears near the toilet in Mission 2 now only appear when playing on "HARD" difficulty setting.

Improved aiming with iron sights when using the R4, FAL & Silenced SMG rifles.

Improved aiming with iron sights when using the Glock, ZC75 and M83 pistols.

Made third person bakkie camera mouse control adhere to the players current mouse sensitivity settings.

Added tooltips to crafting menu to show missing ingredient labels.

Added a ZC75 Pickup to Mission 4 as the weapon was previously only attainable in the shooting range and not during the story campaign.

Improved appearance of the Rare "Mufasa" Rifle only found in Chapter 2, as well as improved its ADS aiming alignment.

Spiders in caves are no longer mysteriously invincible.

Made leaderboards show the top 40 scores instead of only the top 20.

If your own score is part of the top 40, it will now be highlighted in red.

Game day/night time cycle length can now be set from the games menu. Minimum is 30 minutes, maximum is 120 minutes/2 hours. This is the amount of time it takes for 24 virtual hours in game to pass.

Made jackpot achievement trigger whenever you leave or save the game if your score is over 100,000 instead of only just when completing an enemy wave.

Made the tracking of animals in the tutorial easier and requiring less distance between them and the player in order to trigger the task completion.

Made tooltips regarding the braai and vehicle stay up longer the first time a player uses them.

Improved colliders in the shooting range for increased accuracy when testing weapons.

Some minor memory optimizations removing un-used elements in game scene hierarchy.

Improved "Bread" inventory item icon.

Small internal script optimizations and fixes.

Fixed a hole issue inside cave #2 that could cause you to plummet forever.

Fixed issue in both caves that caused items to infinitely spawn each time you entered without saving their state when you collected them.

Fixed rare/weird issue where going into caves caused your tent and identity document to double in number.

Added more information to hippo bonus mission tooltips to let players know to find a tranquilizer rifle by the waypoint instead of sometimes frantically searching the entire camp for R8000 to buy one first.

Made inventory item info text clearer.

Added numerical option selection for PC in caravan.

Added missing subtitles to final game section/boss fight.

Removed "Game Saved" message when in boss fight, tutorials or bonus missions when pressing quick-save since the game is not able to be saved during this time and the message is basically a lie.

Added a few more content creator Easter eggs.

Optimized R4 rifle GPU Draw Calls when using as a selected player weapon.

Fixed newly introduced issue causing ducks to not fly properly when scared by player as they did previously.

Completing the hippo bonus mission will now make the hippo totem used to access the mission from the shebeen in Mission 1 & 2 no longer appear to prevent players from unfairly farming points by repeating the mission over and over.

Fixed issue causing radio locator to not show nearest poacher waypoint in Chapter 2 when clearing out enemies.

Fixed issue causing subtitles to stick after completing game and also causing the final radio transmission prior to defeating the boss to play again.

Fixed the persisting issue of enemies sometimes spawning in trees or under rocks in Chapter 2.

Numerous small tweaks & fixes as always too small to be worth mentioning.



Final Important Note:

Found a rare scenario, where clearing out all the enemies in Chapter 2 would prevent players from finding and fighting the final boss [? waypoint] while also telling players they had finished the game without defeating the final boss or giving the final achievement. Also players who had already cleared out all the enemies in Chapter 2, would not be able to locate the final area and boss without starting a new game. For players stuck in this situation, the game will now detect if the final achievement for completing the game has not yet been achieved, and set the game back to the pre-completed state and allow players to locate the final boss by following the [?] waypoint using their radio.