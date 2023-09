Share · View all patches · Build 12136307 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi farmers,

Here's a few fixes for some of the critical bugs we found.

Bugfix:

Crash when opening maps at any festivals.

Crash when crafting tutorial shows up when you're using Controller.

Various crashes when opening maps.

Localization

Fix various Indonesian translation issues.

Thanks for your patience, we will fix a few more bugs in the next update.

Stairway Games