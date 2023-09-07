Fixes/Improvements

Optimized some systems to speed up the time it takes from "Match Found" to getting into game

Weekly Quests & New Player Quests are now automatically claimed, which should resolve any lingering issues with quests not being earned properly

Fixed a major long-standing issue with Power Score sometimes incorrectly calculating previous wave income. This should provide noticeable improvements especially when taking various resource Legion Spells.

Fixed some tooltips

Balance

Bone Warrior

Health: 140 → 150

This change was accidentally missed in the initial v10.08 release.

Iron Maiden

Blade Storm: Damage: 40 → 42

Intentionally kept changes light for now. We are still gathering data & feedback on meta health (long-saving/one-shotting, etc) before doing a more major balance patch, if needed. Also note we are out-of-office next week (9/11-9/15) and will likely patch the following week (9/18-9/22).