- Made doors wider because it was somewhat tough to move through them at times.
- Made Yujiro faster (faster than you as well) as players found it weird that the thief moved faster than
him. Use any obstacles to your advantage and dodge him the best you can.
- Added a voice line to the Cola before you have all 15 items as some players were confused why they
couldn't pick it up.
- Made Yujiro's vision further as there was a bug if you're at his max range when he spots you.
- Fixed various bugs.
Yujiro's Mansion update for 7 September 2023
Yujiro and Door Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
