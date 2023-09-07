 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yujiro's Mansion update for 7 September 2023

Yujiro and Door Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12136137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made doors wider because it was somewhat tough to move through them at times.
  • Made Yujiro faster (faster than you as well) as players found it weird that the thief moved faster than
    him. Use any obstacles to your advantage and dodge him the best you can.
  • Added a voice line to the Cola before you have all 15 items as some players were confused why they
    couldn't pick it up.
  • Made Yujiro's vision further as there was a bug if you're at his max range when he spots you.
  • Fixed various bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2548071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link