Rocket Shipment update for 7 September 2023

Full release update: v1.12.1

Build 12136126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update in preparation for the full release.

Changes:

  • A new main level has been added
  • Fixed a bug where the game crashes on rebinding of certain controls

