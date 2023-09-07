- better skills selection
- changed costs of passive upgrades
- changed costs of skills
- tweaked some sounds
- no energy nuggest after wave 30
King Krieg update for 7 September 2023
balancing + quality of life
Patchnotes via Steam Community
