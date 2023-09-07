 Skip to content

King Krieg update for 7 September 2023

balancing + quality of life

Share · View all patches · Build 12136118

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • better skills selection
  • changed costs of passive upgrades
  • changed costs of skills
  • tweaked some sounds
  • no energy nuggest after wave 30

Changed files in this update

