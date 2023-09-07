 Skip to content

Forbidden zone update for 7 September 2023

New Map Update

Forbidden zone update for 7 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the new map and new mode to Try. Added more weapons and loots inside the map. (Updated from the players feedback).

Please try to create a server and play in Multiplayer.

Day:

Night:

Thanks for your support.

