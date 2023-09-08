Update 49 - We Hear You

Here's the start of the long-awaited sound mix updates. We've done a bunch of work on the audio, and would love to get feedback from players, either here in the Steam forums or on the Discord.
- Survivor voices and alien special announce calls, and other important gameplay sounds should be more prominent
- Boosted and added ambient sounds to large portions of the game to indicate that the Isolode may not be in great shape
- Added sound effects to the quick heal and player respawns
- Balanced gun sounds to all be the same relative volume (Plasma Rifle MK1 and Prismatic Rifle should no longer be 3x louder than the plasma rifle. The SMB should now be slightly louder)
- Reset relative volume levels in the control panel to account for the new changes.
- Computer beeping noises are back in Ep1. They’ll return to Ep2, Ep3, and Ep4 in a future patch.
- Spatialized a bunch of sound effects that weren’t being placed properly in the game world.
- Added hit sounds for alien hits on players. We have more to come on this front in a future update
- Increased the volume of alien attack and aggro sounds
- Added footsteps to players, other Survivors, and common aliens
Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Changes
- Inputs and pickups should now work better for non-host players in high-ping situations
- Added limits to the Brute’s leap/charge ability for gamepad players (for real this time)
- Improved animation and ragdoll performance for all platforms
- Removed a visual effect that was massively impacting performance on most levels (see if you can find it!)
- Spawner turret spawning fixes
- Survivors should now call out properly when they’re grabbed
Changed files in this update