Update 49 - We Hear You

Here's the start of the long-awaited sound mix updates.

Survivor voices and alien special announce calls, and other important gameplay sounds should be more prominent

Boosted and added ambient sounds to large portions of the game to indicate that the Isolode may not be in great shape

Added sound effects to the quick heal and player respawns

Balanced gun sounds to all be the same relative volume (Plasma Rifle MK1 and Prismatic Rifle should no longer be 3x louder than the plasma rifle. The SMB should now be slightly louder)

Reset relative volume levels in the control panel to account for the new changes.

Computer beeping noises are back in Ep1. They’ll return to Ep2, Ep3, and Ep4 in a future patch.

Spatialized a bunch of sound effects that weren’t being placed properly in the game world.

Added hit sounds for alien hits on players. We have more to come on this front in a future update

Increased the volume of alien attack and aggro sounds

Added footsteps to players, other Survivors, and common aliens

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Changes