Patch 1.1.1

Greetings,
I made some fixes and improvements.
Daily challenge & Sandbox:
- After completing the daily challenge and returning to the leaderboard, the result wasn't properly highlighted. Now fixed
- 65 instead of 70 turn limit for daily challenge
- Added a slider in the sandbox for free terraforms frequency adjustment
- Added randomize map button in the sandbox which generates map settings using the daily challenge algorithm
- More resources on smaller maps in the daily challenge
- Easy terrain complexity is now harder in the sandbox
- Bigger maps in the daily challenge will have harder terrain complexity on average
- Sandbox and daily challenge panels position for various aspect ratios
Fixes:
- Added a description to the noise filter module that factories no longer dehydrate adjacent fertile soil
- The terraforms shop was sometimes not displaying the correct listings which led to the wrong terraform delivery
- Andriy
