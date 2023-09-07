 Skip to content

Farlanders update for 7 September 2023

Patch 1.1.1

Farlanders update for 7 September 2023

Patch 1.1.1

I made some fixes and improvements.

Daily challenge & Sandbox:

  • After completing the daily challenge and returning to the leaderboard, the result wasn't properly highlighted. Now fixed
  • 65 instead of 70 turn limit for daily challenge
  • Added a slider in the sandbox for free terraforms frequency adjustment
  • Added randomize map button in the sandbox which generates map settings using the daily challenge algorithm
  • More resources on smaller maps in the daily challenge
  • Easy terrain complexity is now harder in the sandbox
  • Bigger maps in the daily challenge will have harder terrain complexity on average
  • Sandbox and daily challenge panels position for various aspect ratios

Fixes:

  • Added a description to the noise filter module that factories no longer dehydrate adjacent fertile soil
  • The terraforms shop was sometimes not displaying the correct listings which led to the wrong terraform delivery
  • Andriy

