Update 106: Double Down

September 7, 2023

In the Tactical Capture gameplay, capturing a point will activate a cannon tower at that point, which will attack enemy units within the point.

New affix: "Exo-soldier" summons troops to support you in the battle:

Adjusted player's perspective UI: Removed level display and shows the current fleet flag instead.

Removed the shortcut key display.

Optimized overall performance of mining.

When the chat box is brought up, pressing ESC can directly close the chat box.

Added animation for proficiency growth on the battle post-battle interface.

On the post-battle interface, the proficiency icon can be clicked to view detailed proficiency information.

Loot on the post-battle interface is now sorted by rarity.

Removed starship flame exhaustion effect on the star map.

Optimized the spawning effect of troops in dungeons, troops shall not disappear after victory.

A red dot reminder is added when rewards can be claimed in the Battle Pass interface.

Added item name display in reward pop-up.

In the item details interface, clicking on a blank space will close the interface.

Weapons and armaments can be swapped between different slots.

Hyperlinked item names change color according to quality.

Added page-turning prompt in black screen subtitle display.