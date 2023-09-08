 Skip to content

Earth From Another Sun update for 8 September 2023

Update 106: Double Down

Share · View all patches · Build 12135811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Note

September 7, 2023

New Features

UI/UX
  • New version announcement notification.
  • New star map UI (durability, interaction prompts, location, fuel, radar).
  • Added black screen transition when entering and leaving loading screens.
  • Added the " Bridge Exterior Dynamic Rendering " option in the video tab of the settings interface, which allows the display of dynamic ship exterior scenes to be turned on or off.
  • When equipping weapons or ship skins, the corresponding item details image is replaced with the skin appearance.
  • Added friend and email systems (interact with ARK to access corresponding features).
  • Added tutorial directory feature where previous tutorial videos can be viewed (ESC-Settings-System interface).
  • Added Battle Pass leaderboard and Attribute leaderboard (ESC-Leaderboard).
Combat

  • New affix: "Exo-soldier" summons troops to support you in the battle:

    • Removed the add summon mechanic from the bosses to summon adds with non-support affixes.

  • In the Tactical Capture gameplay, capturing a point will activate a cannon tower at that point, which will attack enemy units within the point.

  • New command beacon.

Proficiency
  • Added new proficiency "Upkeep".
  • Repairing earns proficiency points, with the deduction of durability reduced proportionally after the battle.
  • Сhanged the unlock requirement for Maintenance proficiency to be based on Agility proficiency.

Optimizations and Improvements

Star Map
  • Reduced triggering time of random encounters.
  • The player fleet and enemy fleet in the star map are now displayed with different colors to indicate their relative strength.
  • Adjusted the distribution of debris, ore, and space stations.
UI/UX

  • Adjusted player's perspective UI:

    • Removed level display and shows the current fleet flag instead.
    • Removed the shortcut key display.

  • Optimized overall performance of mining.

  • When the chat box is brought up, pressing ESC can directly close the chat box.

  • Added animation for proficiency growth on the battle post-battle interface.

  • On the post-battle interface, the proficiency icon can be clicked to view detailed proficiency information.

  • Loot on the post-battle interface is now sorted by rarity.

  • Removed starship flame exhaustion effect on the star map.

  • Optimized the spawning effect of troops in dungeons, troops shall not disappear after victory.

  • A red dot reminder is added when rewards can be claimed in the Battle Pass interface.

  • Added item name display in reward pop-up.

  • In the item details interface, clicking on a blank space will close the interface.

  • Weapons and armaments can be swapped between different slots.

  • Hyperlinked item names change color according to quality.

  • Added page-turning prompt in black screen subtitle display.

  • Optimized map mode, pressing ESC will return to the ship's view.

Combat

  • Optimized “Shocker” affix”:

    • Improved special effects by adding an area of effect that deals more damage to enemies affected by vulnerability.

  • Optimized Acid Spitter:

    • Removed the charging effect when using the left mouse button, making the left-click attack more fluid.

  • Improved recoil recovery after using the Gauss pistol's right-click type attack.

  • Adjusted the layout and lighting in the Parasitic Meteor battle scene.

  • Added lightning effect to “Guarded” affix.

  • Added yellow marker for displaying NPC reinforcements in battle.

  • Increased the detection range of the radar.

  • Optimized reinforcement logic. The units will spawn closer to the player.

  • Optimized the trigger distance for melee attacks by troops in formations.

  • Reduced the duration of poison from spiders and flying dragons.

  • Optimized life link visual effects from the player's perspective.

  • Adjusted mining sound effect for comet excavator.

  • Optimized tornado effects.

  • Optimized elite and boss icons in battle.

  • Optimized troops launching projectiles models.

  • Added a larger hit animation for Goliath.

  • Improved normal and casting effects for Last of the Tribe.

  • Improved attack effects for Cobra.

  • Improved skill effects for Pirate Captain.

  • Optimized special effects for Boss models.

  • Optimized "Vengeful" affix effect.

  • Optimized “Arcanist” affix, players can manually destroy traps generated by the “Arcanist” affix.

  • Improved display of knives and chainsaws in battle.

  • Optimized animations for Death Dancer, FAMAS Commando, Medic, Serpent, Shieldmaster, Goliath, Pirate, Pirate Swordsman, and Pirate Captain, making their actions more fluid.

  • Optimized troops' performance in the post-battle sequence:

    • All remaining troops on the losing side will die on the battlefield.
    • Affix effects will stop upon battle settlement.
Missions

  • Replaced the combat scene for the mission Having a Good "Talk" with the "Fortress Battlefield" capture the flag scene.

  • Optimized mission tracking:

    • When accepting main missions, they will be automatically tracked.
    • Priority is given to tracking main missions.
    • If there are no main missions, the first side mission in the list will be tracked instead.
    • After completing and delivering a mission and no other missions can be accepted, one of the remaining missions in the list will be automatically tracked.

  • The unlock level for side missions has been increased.

  • The number of federal credits awarded for main missions and “Small Trouble” side mission has been reduced.

  • Lowered the material rewards for completing the main mission "Ship Expert".

  • Changed the target for the side mission "Train Some Pems" to Shieldmasters.

  • Сhanged the target number for the "Small Trouble" mission to 1.

Balance

  • Optimized troops deployment into dungeons:

    • The troops' durability will be deducted after victory or defeat after completing dungeons.
    • Victorious troops will gain proficiency experience corresponding to their unit type.

  • Increased required materials for troops' craft.

  • Decreased experience needed for character level up after level 15.

  • Decreased experience needed for debris and ore proficiency level up.

  • Adjusted proficiencies unlock requirements.

  • Slightly decreased the quantity of materials dropped from the randomized loot boxes in encounter battles.

  • Adjusted the exchange rate for certain materials:

    • Nano Chip, Compact Reactor, Atomic Cell, Armor Scraps, Mechanical Parts, Cybernetic Fibre.
    • Quantity of certain materials available for exchange has been reduced.
Others
  • Bug fixes.
  • Performance optimization.

Changed files in this update

Project: Second Earth Content Depot 1067361
