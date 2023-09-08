Update 106: Double Down

Patch Note
September 7, 2023
New Features
UI/UX
- New version announcement notification.
- New star map UI (durability, interaction prompts, location, fuel, radar).
- Added black screen transition when entering and leaving loading screens.
- Added the " Bridge Exterior Dynamic Rendering " option in the video tab of the settings interface, which allows the display of dynamic ship exterior scenes to be turned on or off.
- When equipping weapons or ship skins, the corresponding item details image is replaced with the skin appearance.
- Added friend and email systems (interact with ARK to access corresponding features).
- Added tutorial directory feature where previous tutorial videos can be viewed (ESC-Settings-System interface).
- Added Battle Pass leaderboard and Attribute leaderboard (ESC-Leaderboard).
Combat
-
New affix: "Exo-soldier" summons troops to support you in the battle:
- Removed the add summon mechanic from the bosses to summon adds with non-support affixes.
-
In the Tactical Capture gameplay, capturing a point will activate a cannon tower at that point, which will attack enemy units within the point.
-
New command beacon.
Proficiency
- Added new proficiency "Upkeep".
- Repairing earns proficiency points, with the deduction of durability reduced proportionally after the battle.
- Сhanged the unlock requirement for Maintenance proficiency to be based on Agility proficiency.
Optimizations and Improvements
Star Map
- Reduced triggering time of random encounters.
- The player fleet and enemy fleet in the star map are now displayed with different colors to indicate their relative strength.
- Adjusted the distribution of debris, ore, and space stations.
UI/UX
-
Adjusted player's perspective UI:
- Removed level display and shows the current fleet flag instead.
- Removed the shortcut key display.
-
Optimized overall performance of mining.
-
When the chat box is brought up, pressing ESC can directly close the chat box.
-
Added animation for proficiency growth on the battle post-battle interface.
-
On the post-battle interface, the proficiency icon can be clicked to view detailed proficiency information.
-
Loot on the post-battle interface is now sorted by rarity.
-
Removed starship flame exhaustion effect on the star map.
-
Optimized the spawning effect of troops in dungeons, troops shall not disappear after victory.
-
A red dot reminder is added when rewards can be claimed in the Battle Pass interface.
-
Added item name display in reward pop-up.
-
In the item details interface, clicking on a blank space will close the interface.
-
Weapons and armaments can be swapped between different slots.
-
Hyperlinked item names change color according to quality.
-
Added page-turning prompt in black screen subtitle display.
-
Optimized map mode, pressing ESC will return to the ship's view.
Combat
-
Optimized “Shocker” affix”:
- Improved special effects by adding an area of effect that deals more damage to enemies affected by vulnerability.
-
Optimized Acid Spitter:
- Removed the charging effect when using the left mouse button, making the left-click attack more fluid.
-
Improved recoil recovery after using the Gauss pistol's right-click type attack.
-
Adjusted the layout and lighting in the Parasitic Meteor battle scene.
-
Added lightning effect to “Guarded” affix.
-
Added yellow marker for displaying NPC reinforcements in battle.
-
Increased the detection range of the radar.
-
Optimized reinforcement logic. The units will spawn closer to the player.
-
Optimized the trigger distance for melee attacks by troops in formations.
-
Reduced the duration of poison from spiders and flying dragons.
-
Optimized life link visual effects from the player's perspective.
-
Adjusted mining sound effect for comet excavator.
-
Optimized tornado effects.
-
Optimized elite and boss icons in battle.
-
Optimized troops launching projectiles models.
-
Added a larger hit animation for Goliath.
-
Improved normal and casting effects for Last of the Tribe.
-
Improved attack effects for Cobra.
-
Improved skill effects for Pirate Captain.
-
Optimized special effects for Boss models.
-
Optimized "Vengeful" affix effect.
-
Optimized “Arcanist” affix, players can manually destroy traps generated by the “Arcanist” affix.
-
Improved display of knives and chainsaws in battle.
-
Optimized animations for Death Dancer, FAMAS Commando, Medic, Serpent, Shieldmaster, Goliath, Pirate, Pirate Swordsman, and Pirate Captain, making their actions more fluid.
-
Optimized troops' performance in the post-battle sequence:
- All remaining troops on the losing side will die on the battlefield.
- Affix effects will stop upon battle settlement.
Missions
-
Replaced the combat scene for the mission Having a Good "Talk" with the "Fortress Battlefield" capture the flag scene.
-
Optimized mission tracking:
- When accepting main missions, they will be automatically tracked.
- Priority is given to tracking main missions.
- If there are no main missions, the first side mission in the list will be tracked instead.
- After completing and delivering a mission and no other missions can be accepted, one of the remaining missions in the list will be automatically tracked.
-
The unlock level for side missions has been increased.
-
The number of federal credits awarded for main missions and “Small Trouble” side mission has been reduced.
-
Lowered the material rewards for completing the main mission "Ship Expert".
-
Changed the target for the side mission "Train Some Pems" to Shieldmasters.
-
Сhanged the target number for the "Small Trouble" mission to 1.
Balance
-
Optimized troops deployment into dungeons:
- The troops' durability will be deducted after victory or defeat after completing dungeons.
- Victorious troops will gain proficiency experience corresponding to their unit type.
-
Increased required materials for troops' craft.
-
Decreased experience needed for character level up after level 15.
-
Decreased experience needed for debris and ore proficiency level up.
-
Adjusted proficiencies unlock requirements.
-
Slightly decreased the quantity of materials dropped from the randomized loot boxes in encounter battles.
-
Adjusted the exchange rate for certain materials:
- Nano Chip, Compact Reactor, Atomic Cell, Armor Scraps, Mechanical Parts, Cybernetic Fibre.
- Quantity of certain materials available for exchange has been reduced.
Others
- Bug fixes.
- Performance optimization.
Changed files in this update