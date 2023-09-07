 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 7 September 2023

Update 27: Epilogue and credits are online

Share · View all patches · Build 12135785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All that's left to do is defy the replicators in the final level of CARNAGE OFFERING TD.
Good luck!

The update includes:

Carnage Offering TD epilogue
End credits with Kickstarter thanks
Corrections to various graphical bugs in the final level

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2298301 Depot 2298301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link