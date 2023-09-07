Update 27: Epilogue and credits are online

Share · View all patches · Build 12135785 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

All that's left to do is defy the replicators in the final level of CARNAGE OFFERING TD.

Good luck!

The update includes:

Carnage Offering TD epilogue

End credits with Kickstarter thanks

Corrections to various graphical bugs in the final level