ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 7 September 2023

A simple ending

Share · View all patches · Build 12135699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds a first boss fight! When won it will lead the player to the ending screen,
which also contains the feedback form. Since this is still an MVP and is
only seen by play-testers, this seemed like a good place to ask for feedback.

