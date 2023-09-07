This update adds a first boss fight! When won it will lead the player to the ending screen,
which also contains the feedback form. Since this is still an MVP and is
only seen by play-testers, this seemed like a good place to ask for feedback.
ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 7 September 2023
A simple ending
This update adds a first boss fight! When won it will lead the player to the ending screen,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update