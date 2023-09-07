Hotfix for Predator Update

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve published a hotfix related to Predator Update. It addresses various issues with the update. Thank you for your feedback, it helped us hunt these down! Here’s a list of included content:

Fixed bullet speed of all weapons. It was accidentally returned to older slower speed configuration

Fixed error with contract generation

Fixed missing .338 Heavy Rifle proper gun bonus for different dinosaurs

Improved .338 Heavy Rifle accuracy value

Fixed various multiplayer and special case errors

Bullet drop amount was reduced for all weapons. This means the bullet drop is now a bit less than it was before Predator Update.

Fixed error with hiding weapon while running

Adjusted bow aim to match configuration before Predator Update

Improved gun sway

Improved smoothness of first person

Possible fix for tracking device dot irregularity while moving up and down

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.