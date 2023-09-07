 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Prehistoric Hunt update for 7 September 2023

Hotfix for Predator Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12135685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve published a hotfix related to Predator Update. It addresses various issues with the update. Thank you for your feedback, it helped us hunt these down! Here’s a list of included content:

  • Fixed bullet speed of all weapons. It was accidentally returned to older slower speed configuration
  • Fixed error with contract generation
  • Fixed missing .338 Heavy Rifle proper gun bonus for different dinosaurs
  • Improved .338 Heavy Rifle accuracy value
  • Fixed various multiplayer and special case errors
  • Bullet drop amount was reduced for all weapons. This means the bullet drop is now a bit less than it was before Predator Update.
  • Fixed error with hiding weapon while running
  • Adjusted bow aim to match configuration before Predator Update
  • Improved gun sway
  • Improved smoothness of first person
  • Possible fix for tracking device dot irregularity while moving up and down

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Changed files in this update

Primal Escape Content Depot 752901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link