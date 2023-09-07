Hotfix for Predator Update

Greetings dinosaur hunters!
We’ve published a hotfix related to Predator Update. It addresses various issues with the update. Thank you for your feedback, it helped us hunt these down! Here’s a list of included content:
- Fixed bullet speed of all weapons. It was accidentally returned to older slower speed configuration
- Fixed error with contract generation
- Fixed missing .338 Heavy Rifle proper gun bonus for different dinosaurs
- Improved .338 Heavy Rifle accuracy value
- Fixed various multiplayer and special case errors
- Bullet drop amount was reduced for all weapons. This means the bullet drop is now a bit less than it was before Predator Update.
- Fixed error with hiding weapon while running
- Adjusted bow aim to match configuration before Predator Update
- Improved gun sway
- Improved smoothness of first person
- Possible fix for tracking device dot irregularity while moving up and down
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.
Changed files in this update