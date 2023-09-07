 Skip to content

Portable Ops update for 7 September 2023

Visual FX Update

Build 12135374 · Last edited by Wendy

All explosive objects (Barrels, Cars, Fences ect) have gotten a visual overhaul.

Additional improvements:
Floors in Hospital fixed plus optimized
Glowstick with physics now

