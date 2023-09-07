New game update! It's day 4 and almost all of day 5! In this release, you'll have the opportunity to hypnotize with all family members, and you can start forming girls' sexuality routes, shaping the girls' relationships with the main character and their fetishes. Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the game!
My Hypnotized Family update for 7 September 2023
New Game Update: 2 More Game Days, Hypnotize Mom and Older Sister
Patchnotes via Steam Community
