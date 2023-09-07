 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 7 September 2023

Kingdom Crier #27: Dwarven Furniture! Retuned Crafting, Needs!

Share · View all patches · Build 12135341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Welcome to Kingdom Crier #27!

Dwarven Furniture

The Dwarves have been around long enough to share their cherished Furniture Plans - use these new sets to decorate your Underground Keeps or High End Noble Lodging!

Stone Furniture

Enjoy the new set of Stone Furniture - better than Ramshackle, not quite as good as Wood.

Fine Stone Furniture + Dwarven Decorations

Keep your Nobles Happy with Top-tier Fine Stone Furniture - including lots of Colorization options.

Fine Stone Hearth and Chimney

Keep them warm using the new Fine Stone Hearth and Chimney!

Quality of Life

We continue to burn through our Quality of Life Backlog. Here are the latest improvements!

Crafting (in 0.28.7)

We took buffs on higher end gear up to the next level - moving to a ceiling of +5 for top-end gear.

We rebalanced crafting times for mid and high level gear.

Needs (in 0.28.7)

We rebalanced the Esteem effects of Unmet Needs. They now ramp up over time.

In addition, we revisited the lasting effects, and the importance of unmet needs to other Mortals including the Ruler.

Trading (in 0.28.7)

We added Buff filtering to the trading screen.

Building

You can now Randomize Props that can be Randomized while placing them using the [R] Key.

Randomizing a placed Prop will now Randomize and Color slots that support it.

Opinions

We dropped the records of No Opinion and decreased the likelihood that Mortals would talk about not having one.

In addition, we switched from Mortals having explicit opinions about all the Meal types to deriving their Opinions of Meals from the ingredients.

These should greatly reduce the Noise in the Opinion System.

Memory Improvements

We found and released ~200mb in redundant Memory!

Saving Improvements

The game will no longer crash when you run out of Disk Space or receive a File System Error. It will warn you and give you a chance to correct the issue before trying to save again.

In addition, it will no longer leave you with corrupt partial save files when this happens.

Performance Improvements (in 0.28.7)

We improved background performance when rebuilding pathing and greatly improved performance in a few scenarios related to building.

Patch Notes


Dwarven Furniture Content Update  
QOL Update

Crash Fix  
Potential fix for Icon Capture Crash  

Beds  
Add Stone Beds (BLD 2)  
Add Fine Stone Beds (BLD 10)  
Wooden Beds now requires BLD 3  
Tweak Bed Quality Scales  
Tweak Bed Max Values  
Fix Double Bed Research Bug  
Fix Fancy Double Bed Research Bug  
Remove Sleep Quality Cap  

Chairs  
Add Stone Stools (BLD 2)  
Add Stone Chairs (BLD 4)  
Add Fine Stone Chairs (BLD 8)  
Add Fine Stone Thrones (BLD 10)  
Tweak Wooden Throne Quality Difficulty  

Tables  
Add Stone Small Tables (BLD 2)  
Add Stone Tables (BLD 5)  
Add Fine Stone Small Tables (BLD 8)  
Add Fine Stone Tables (BLD 10)  
Add Fine Stone Modular Tables (BLD 12)  
Disable Modular Tables Prefab choice

Temperature  
Add Fine Stone Chimneys (BLD 9)  
Add Fine Stone Beds (BLD 10)  
Add Coolers Category  
Add Chimneys Category  
Add Hearths Category  

Tabletop Decorations  
Add Stone Drinking Statues (BLD 4)  
Add Bronze Drinking Statues (BLD 5)  
Add Iron Drinking Statues (BLD 8)  
Add Silver Drinking Statues (BLD 12)  
Add Gold Drinking Statues (BLD 14)  
Golden Skull now requires BLD 13  
Tweak Scroll Quality Difficulty  
Tweak Skull Quality Difficulty  
Add Games Category  

Wall Decorations  
Add Wall Dwarf Statues (BLD 7)  
Add Fine Fur Drapes (BLD 10)  
Boar Statue now requires BLD 6  
Add Art category  
Rename Fine Drapes to Fine Cloth Drapes  

Brazier  
Add Color Randomization  

Props  
Randomize Button now Randomizes Random Colors  
Add [R] Randomize when placing props (when appropriate)  
Show Tooltips for Categories with few options when hovering  

Saving  
Better handling of running out of Disk Space (and other file system errors)

UI  
Choice Popups now have scrollbars when they contain more than 16 entries  

Learning  
Hide Researchers when zoomed out  
Only calculate/show them for Visible Entries  
Greatly reduces CPU and Memory overhead on this screen

Opinions  
Automatically reveal when a Mortal has "No Opinion" about a Job  
Don't Share or Store "No Opinion" entries long term  
Remove Opinions of Mortals and Kingdoms when they are empty  
Greatly reduces the number of Opinions and Information in long games

Meal Opinions  
New Meal Type Opinions are based on Ingredients  
Will greatly reduce the number of Subjects and Opinions in new long games

Memory  
Free ~200mb of redundant Texture Memory  

Attraction  
Rename "Age: Young Adult" to "Age: New Adult"  
Rename "Age: Middle-Aged" to "Age: Mid Adult"  
Rename "Age: Old" to "Age: Old Adult"  
Add Life Stage to Age field on Attraction Profile  

No Attacks  
Fix for scenario where you are not attacked  

Guided Experience  
Add more variants for Crafting petition```  
_In addition, several other notable patches have dropped recently_  
```Noble Fates 0.28.7.4 Released!  
Needs QOL Update  
Items QOL Update

Crash Fix  
Fix for Rare Crash when Saving

Needs  
Rebalance Esteem Effects  
Decrease lasting effects of an Unmet Need  
Esteem Effects ramp up over time  
Unmet Need Esteem Effects expire when a Need becomes Critical  
Prior Need Esteem Effects no longer return as Memories  
People react to an Unmet Need at the strength it was Unmet when learned  

Rebalanced Gear Buffs  
Increased Rate of Buffs on high-quality Gear  
Increase Wooden Hammer Buff Level  
Increase Bronze Weapon Buff Levels  
+2 Buffs - slightly less common than before on early game Gear  
+3 Buffs - more common than before on high-quality mid game Gear  
+4 Buffs - much more common than before on high-quality mid/late game Gear  
+5 Buffs - can now happen on high-quality end game Gear once again  

Rebalanced Gear Crafting Times  
Leather Gear is Crafted slightly slower than before  
Bronze Gear is Crafted 3x faster than before  
Steel Gear is Crafted 2.5x faster than before  
Silver Crowns are Crafted 2x faster than before  
Gold Crowns are crafted 3x Faster than before

Rebalanced Stack Sizes  
Fix Copper Stack Size  
Fix Hide Stack Sizes  
Double Resource Stack Sizes across the board  
Double Seed Stack Sizes  
Coin Stack Size is now 250  
Note: Expect an extra batch of Store Jobs as your people consolidate Stacks  

Portrait Esteem Bar  
Added Compatibility to Tooltip  
Show Largest Positive and Negative Esteem Effects to Tooltip  
Tooltip Now updates live  
Fix bug that prevented Character Switching on Belongings Screen  

Trading  
Add Buffs Column and Filtering  
Remove Trade Button and Lodging Icon when on Trading Screen  
Add Trade Info to Visitor Tooltip when Trading  
Click on a Visitor to switch who you're trading with  

Loot  
Raiders, Bandits, and Rebels now carry Coins  
Decrease the number of Stacks that Raiders, Bandits, and Rebels carry  

Packed Gear  
Packing Gear no longer removes Skill Buffs  
Packing Gear no longer adds entries to the Learning Log  

Hypothermia  
Decrease Hypothermia Health Drain Rate  

Corpses  
Fix bug that caused certain Corpses to drop with new Gear  

Animals  
Fix Bug preventing Animal Icons when on the Trade Screen  

Recruits  
Tweak Recruit Race Selection  

Seeds  
Decrease the number of non-Pumpkin non-Corn seeds traders carry  

Esteem  
Decrease Benefit of sharing Dislike of Enemies  

Crime  
Fix bug that prevented Crimes from Petitions from Expiring``````Noble Fates 0.28.6.2 Released!  
Minor Update

Crash Fixes  
Fix for crash when crating Catapults  
Potential Fix for occasional Icon capture crash  

Performance  
Increase performance when Checking for Reachability  
Increase performance when Building Large Roofs  
Increase performance when Upgrading Large Buildings  

Adventures  
Keep Inventory on Corpses when you are returning from an Adventure  

Roofs  
Prevent Roof Blueprints from placing over an existing Roof of same type  

Raids  
Fire Arrows are more likely to be used when carried  

Fire Fighting  
Increase range of "Fight Fire At" Order  

Building  
Fix bug that prevented returning to 1x1 after dragging  

Shelves  
Multiple Shelves can now be Placed by clicking and dragging  

Weather  
Prevent Weather Events from Ending when you Travel  
Increase chance for Precipitation when there is a large Fire  

Breacher  
Improve Breacher Behavior around Structures  
Improve Breacher Ranged/Melee Logic  

Imps  
Fix bug that prevented Imps from pursuing indoors  

Carbuncles  
No longer spawn underground  

Carpets  
Can no longer be placed over Ramps/Stairs  
Can no longer be placed in mid-air  

Rain  
Disable Motion Blur on Splashes

Underground Lighting  
Disable when not layered  
Improve transition   

Edge Fog  
Pull back a bit when Layered  
Improve Fallback appearance  

Rabid Animals  
Can be Right-Click targeted without confirmation when appropriate```Restart the game and steam to make sure you're up to date!


### Experimental Branch

Minor Updates like those above arrive on the Experimental Branch first. 

If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord.

v0.28 Saves will remain compatible until we launch the Beta for Feature Update #6 - some time from now.

Expect occasional issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us make the game better!


### Community Corner

_Theus built this sick Keep both Above Ground..._![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/08ea2346b5cecb2dc4bb488ce4029a71f2bb2eb8.png)  
_and Below!_![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/b30a4962c09ae20aaca800919feb4dd50a73159a.png)

_cypr' continues to do their thing..._![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/44dcc6d5c11f31a92b16ea9eef5ead0f690e9a02.png)

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/filedetails/?id=3013980816]_Plum released Cyclops!_![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/fcd999960233091cb275343fd1c46b930bf78613.jpg)  
[/url]  
_Note: It received a few fixes just today, so if you've been waiting to try it out, now's your chance!_


### Discord

Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development!  
[![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)


### Reviews

If you like the game, please consider leaving a Review. These can help players decide that Noble Fates is worthy of their attention.


Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team

