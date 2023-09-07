Kingdom Crier #27: Dwarven Furniture! Retuned Crafting, Needs!

Hey! Welcome to Kingdom Crier #27!
Dwarven Furniture
The Dwarves have been around long enough to share their cherished Furniture Plans - use these new sets to decorate your Underground Keeps or High End Noble Lodging!
Stone Furniture
Enjoy the new set of Stone Furniture - better than Ramshackle, not quite as good as Wood.
Fine Stone Furniture + Dwarven Decorations
Keep your Nobles Happy with Top-tier Fine Stone Furniture - including lots of Colorization options.
Fine Stone Hearth and Chimney
Keep them warm using the new Fine Stone Hearth and Chimney!
Quality of Life
We continue to burn through our Quality of Life Backlog. Here are the latest improvements!
Crafting (in 0.28.7)
We took buffs on higher end gear up to the next level - moving to a ceiling of +5 for top-end gear.
We rebalanced crafting times for mid and high level gear.
Needs (in 0.28.7)
We rebalanced the Esteem effects of Unmet Needs. They now ramp up over time.
In addition, we revisited the lasting effects, and the importance of unmet needs to other Mortals including the Ruler.
Trading (in 0.28.7)
We added Buff filtering to the trading screen.
Building
You can now Randomize Props that can be Randomized while placing them using the [R] Key.
Randomizing a placed Prop will now Randomize and Color slots that support it.
Opinions
We dropped the records of No Opinion and decreased the likelihood that Mortals would talk about not having one.
In addition, we switched from Mortals having explicit opinions about all the Meal types to deriving their Opinions of Meals from the ingredients.
These should greatly reduce the Noise in the Opinion System.
Memory Improvements
We found and released ~200mb in redundant Memory!
Saving Improvements
The game will no longer crash when you run out of Disk Space or receive a File System Error. It will warn you and give you a chance to correct the issue before trying to save again.
In addition, it will no longer leave you with corrupt partial save files when this happens.
Performance Improvements (in 0.28.7)
We improved background performance when rebuilding pathing and greatly improved performance in a few scenarios related to building.
Patch Notes
Dwarven Furniture Content Update
QOL Update
Crash Fix
Potential fix for Icon Capture Crash
Beds
Add Stone Beds (BLD 2)
Add Fine Stone Beds (BLD 10)
Wooden Beds now requires BLD 3
Tweak Bed Quality Scales
Tweak Bed Max Values
Fix Double Bed Research Bug
Fix Fancy Double Bed Research Bug
Remove Sleep Quality Cap
Chairs
Add Stone Stools (BLD 2)
Add Stone Chairs (BLD 4)
Add Fine Stone Chairs (BLD 8)
Add Fine Stone Thrones (BLD 10)
Tweak Wooden Throne Quality Difficulty
Tables
Add Stone Small Tables (BLD 2)
Add Stone Tables (BLD 5)
Add Fine Stone Small Tables (BLD 8)
Add Fine Stone Tables (BLD 10)
Add Fine Stone Modular Tables (BLD 12)
Disable Modular Tables Prefab choice
Temperature
Add Fine Stone Chimneys (BLD 9)
Add Fine Stone Beds (BLD 10)
Add Coolers Category
Add Chimneys Category
Add Hearths Category
Tabletop Decorations
Add Stone Drinking Statues (BLD 4)
Add Bronze Drinking Statues (BLD 5)
Add Iron Drinking Statues (BLD 8)
Add Silver Drinking Statues (BLD 12)
Add Gold Drinking Statues (BLD 14)
Golden Skull now requires BLD 13
Tweak Scroll Quality Difficulty
Tweak Skull Quality Difficulty
Add Games Category
Wall Decorations
Add Wall Dwarf Statues (BLD 7)
Add Fine Fur Drapes (BLD 10)
Boar Statue now requires BLD 6
Add Art category
Rename Fine Drapes to Fine Cloth Drapes
Brazier
Add Color Randomization
Props
Randomize Button now Randomizes Random Colors
Add [R] Randomize when placing props (when appropriate)
Show Tooltips for Categories with few options when hovering
Saving
Better handling of running out of Disk Space (and other file system errors)
UI
Choice Popups now have scrollbars when they contain more than 16 entries
Learning
Hide Researchers when zoomed out
Only calculate/show them for Visible Entries
Greatly reduces CPU and Memory overhead on this screen
Opinions
Automatically reveal when a Mortal has "No Opinion" about a Job
Don't Share or Store "No Opinion" entries long term
Remove Opinions of Mortals and Kingdoms when they are empty
Greatly reduces the number of Opinions and Information in long games
Meal Opinions
New Meal Type Opinions are based on Ingredients
Will greatly reduce the number of Subjects and Opinions in new long games
Memory
Free ~200mb of redundant Texture Memory
Attraction
Rename "Age: Young Adult" to "Age: New Adult"
Rename "Age: Middle-Aged" to "Age: Mid Adult"
Rename "Age: Old" to "Age: Old Adult"
Add Life Stage to Age field on Attraction Profile
No Attacks
Fix for scenario where you are not attacked
Guided Experience
Add more variants for Crafting petition```
_In addition, several other notable patches have dropped recently_
```Noble Fates 0.28.7.4 Released!
Needs QOL Update
Items QOL Update
Crash Fix
Fix for Rare Crash when Saving
Needs
Rebalance Esteem Effects
Decrease lasting effects of an Unmet Need
Esteem Effects ramp up over time
Unmet Need Esteem Effects expire when a Need becomes Critical
Prior Need Esteem Effects no longer return as Memories
People react to an Unmet Need at the strength it was Unmet when learned
Rebalanced Gear Buffs
Increased Rate of Buffs on high-quality Gear
Increase Wooden Hammer Buff Level
Increase Bronze Weapon Buff Levels
+2 Buffs - slightly less common than before on early game Gear
+3 Buffs - more common than before on high-quality mid game Gear
+4 Buffs - much more common than before on high-quality mid/late game Gear
+5 Buffs - can now happen on high-quality end game Gear once again
Rebalanced Gear Crafting Times
Leather Gear is Crafted slightly slower than before
Bronze Gear is Crafted 3x faster than before
Steel Gear is Crafted 2.5x faster than before
Silver Crowns are Crafted 2x faster than before
Gold Crowns are crafted 3x Faster than before
Rebalanced Stack Sizes
Fix Copper Stack Size
Fix Hide Stack Sizes
Double Resource Stack Sizes across the board
Double Seed Stack Sizes
Coin Stack Size is now 250
Note: Expect an extra batch of Store Jobs as your people consolidate Stacks
Portrait Esteem Bar
Added Compatibility to Tooltip
Show Largest Positive and Negative Esteem Effects to Tooltip
Tooltip Now updates live
Fix bug that prevented Character Switching on Belongings Screen
Trading
Add Buffs Column and Filtering
Remove Trade Button and Lodging Icon when on Trading Screen
Add Trade Info to Visitor Tooltip when Trading
Click on a Visitor to switch who you're trading with
Loot
Raiders, Bandits, and Rebels now carry Coins
Decrease the number of Stacks that Raiders, Bandits, and Rebels carry
Packed Gear
Packing Gear no longer removes Skill Buffs
Packing Gear no longer adds entries to the Learning Log
Hypothermia
Decrease Hypothermia Health Drain Rate
Corpses
Fix bug that caused certain Corpses to drop with new Gear
Animals
Fix Bug preventing Animal Icons when on the Trade Screen
Recruits
Tweak Recruit Race Selection
Seeds
Decrease the number of non-Pumpkin non-Corn seeds traders carry
Esteem
Decrease Benefit of sharing Dislike of Enemies
Crime
Fix bug that prevented Crimes from Petitions from Expiring``````Noble Fates 0.28.6.2 Released!
Minor Update
Crash Fixes
Fix for crash when crating Catapults
Potential Fix for occasional Icon capture crash
Performance
Increase performance when Checking for Reachability
Increase performance when Building Large Roofs
Increase performance when Upgrading Large Buildings
Adventures
Keep Inventory on Corpses when you are returning from an Adventure
Roofs
Prevent Roof Blueprints from placing over an existing Roof of same type
Raids
Fire Arrows are more likely to be used when carried
Fire Fighting
Increase range of "Fight Fire At" Order
Building
Fix bug that prevented returning to 1x1 after dragging
Shelves
Multiple Shelves can now be Placed by clicking and dragging
Weather
Prevent Weather Events from Ending when you Travel
Increase chance for Precipitation when there is a large Fire
Breacher
Improve Breacher Behavior around Structures
Improve Breacher Ranged/Melee Logic
Imps
Fix bug that prevented Imps from pursuing indoors
Carbuncles
No longer spawn underground
Carpets
Can no longer be placed over Ramps/Stairs
Can no longer be placed in mid-air
Rain
Disable Motion Blur on Splashes
Underground Lighting
Disable when not layered
Improve transition
Edge Fog
Pull back a bit when Layered
Improve Fallback appearance
Rabid Animals
Can be Right-Click targeted without confirmation when appropriate```Restart the game and steam to make sure you're up to date!
### Experimental Branch
Minor Updates like those above arrive on the Experimental Branch first.
If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord.
v0.28 Saves will remain compatible until we launch the Beta for Feature Update #6 - some time from now.
Expect occasional issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us make the game better!
### Community Corner
_Theus built this sick Keep both Above Ground..._![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/08ea2346b5cecb2dc4bb488ce4029a71f2bb2eb8.png)
_and Below!_![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/b30a4962c09ae20aaca800919feb4dd50a73159a.png)
_cypr' continues to do their thing..._![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/44dcc6d5c11f31a92b16ea9eef5ead0f690e9a02.png)
[url=https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/filedetails/?id=3013980816]_Plum released Cyclops!_![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/fcd999960233091cb275343fd1c46b930bf78613.jpg)
[/url]
_Note: It received a few fixes just today, so if you've been waiting to try it out, now's your chance!_
### Discord
Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development!
[![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)
### Reviews
If you like the game, please consider leaving a Review. These can help players decide that Noble Fates is worthy of their attention.
Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!
The Noble Fates Team
Changed files in this update