Kingdom Crier #27: Dwarven Furniture! Retuned Crafting, Needs!

Share · View all patches · Build 12135341 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey! Welcome to Kingdom Crier #27!

Dwarven Furniture

The Dwarves have been around long enough to share their cherished Furniture Plans - use these new sets to decorate your Underground Keeps or High End Noble Lodging!

Stone Furniture

Enjoy the new set of Stone Furniture - better than Ramshackle, not quite as good as Wood.



Fine Stone Furniture + Dwarven Decorations

Keep your Nobles Happy with Top-tier Fine Stone Furniture - including lots of Colorization options.



Fine Stone Hearth and Chimney

Keep them warm using the new Fine Stone Hearth and Chimney!



Quality of Life

We continue to burn through our Quality of Life Backlog. Here are the latest improvements!

Crafting (in 0.28.7)

We took buffs on higher end gear up to the next level - moving to a ceiling of +5 for top-end gear.

We rebalanced crafting times for mid and high level gear.

Needs (in 0.28.7)

We rebalanced the Esteem effects of Unmet Needs. They now ramp up over time.

In addition, we revisited the lasting effects, and the importance of unmet needs to other Mortals including the Ruler.

Trading (in 0.28.7)

We added Buff filtering to the trading screen.

Building

You can now Randomize Props that can be Randomized while placing them using the [R] Key.

Randomizing a placed Prop will now Randomize and Color slots that support it.

Opinions

We dropped the records of No Opinion and decreased the likelihood that Mortals would talk about not having one.

In addition, we switched from Mortals having explicit opinions about all the Meal types to deriving their Opinions of Meals from the ingredients.

These should greatly reduce the Noise in the Opinion System.

Memory Improvements

We found and released ~200mb in redundant Memory!

Saving Improvements

The game will no longer crash when you run out of Disk Space or receive a File System Error. It will warn you and give you a chance to correct the issue before trying to save again.

In addition, it will no longer leave you with corrupt partial save files when this happens.

Performance Improvements (in 0.28.7)

We improved background performance when rebuilding pathing and greatly improved performance in a few scenarios related to building.

Patch Notes