Small maintenance release

This is a small update that makes the following changes:
-Cleaned up a few unused data files
-Added particle aux thread runtime readouts for the ingame debug display
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is a small update that makes the following changes:
-Cleaned up a few unused data files
-Added particle aux thread runtime readouts for the ingame debug display
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update