Small Update 9/7/2023 0.2.1

Fixed icons of later game units
Certain buildings weren't able to be placed on map
Town center 2 and 3 were not upgrading correctly to the next building center this has been fixed
Many medieval buildings and units were sized incorrectly
Fog of war was totally disabled on many maps due to graphic/quality settings changes. This is now
fixed and fog of war should be present on every map.
Selection colliders on some late game buildings were off. Making them hard to select
Workers, peasants, and plebs had buildings that should've been enabled after researching was done that still was unable to build the required buildings. This has been corrected
Crashes and freezes due to map configuration has been fixed as well
Steam workshop and mod support has been enabled and will begin rollout
Changed files in this update