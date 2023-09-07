Small Update 9/7/2023 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12135177 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 19:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Fixed icons of later game units

Certain buildings weren't able to be placed on map

Town center 2 and 3 were not upgrading correctly to the next building center this has been fixed

Many medieval buildings and units were sized incorrectly

Fog of war was totally disabled on many maps due to graphic/quality settings changes. This is now

fixed and fog of war should be present on every map.

Selection colliders on some late game buildings were off. Making them hard to select

Workers, peasants, and plebs had buildings that should've been enabled after researching was done that still was unable to build the required buildings. This has been corrected

Crashes and freezes due to map configuration has been fixed as well

Steam workshop and mod support has been enabled and will begin rollout