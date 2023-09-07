 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Blood Mage update for 7 September 2023

1.1.4 Update - Better Turns

Share · View all patches · Build 12135175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

While fixing the bugs in the last update, I added a cheat to get experience and included it in button which shows you the version and the fps (F3). This made it faster to test the game and certain edge cases but I forgot to take it out again.

The game counted the turns and saved them from the beginning but only if you moved. Now, the game also counts it when you cast a spell, go through the doors and holes, drink a potion or put a key into the spikes. Now, you can look them up at any time if you press F3.

Full Changelog

  • Removed a cheat
  • Added turn counting to various activities
  • You can look up the turns with F3

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2403901 Depot 2403901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2403902 Depot 2403902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link