1.1.4 Update - Better Turns

Hey,

While fixing the bugs in the last update, I added a cheat to get experience and included it in button which shows you the version and the fps (F3). This made it faster to test the game and certain edge cases but I forgot to take it out again.

The game counted the turns and saved them from the beginning but only if you moved. Now, the game also counts it when you cast a spell, go through the doors and holes, drink a potion or put a key into the spikes. Now, you can look them up at any time if you press F3.

Full Changelog