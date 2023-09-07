 Skip to content

Paladin's Passage update for 7 September 2023

Update notes for v 1.0.2 of Paladin's Passage

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 1.0.2 release of Paladin's Passage is now available for all platforms, fixing the following issues:

  • Switched Steam Deck and Apple Silicon GPU builds to use Temporal AA Upsampling for better performance. Unfortunately, FSR 2 doesn't work on Steam Deck with UE 5.2.
  • When closing the Steam Overlay with Escape/Back button, in-game menus no longer close.
  • Spawned skull enemies no longer intermittently get stuck.
  • Removed mouse settings from UI.
  • Fixed issues with Community involvement and Popularity achievements not working.
  • Cleaned up some extra items in level editor palette.
  • Disabled erroneous achievement for unlocking chapter 1.
  • Updated scoring for collecting fairies (or fairy).

