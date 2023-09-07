Update notes for v 1.0.2 of Paladin's Passage

The 1.0.2 release of Paladin's Passage is now available for all platforms, fixing the following issues:
- Switched Steam Deck and Apple Silicon GPU builds to use Temporal AA Upsampling for better performance. Unfortunately, FSR 2 doesn't work on Steam Deck with UE 5.2.
- When closing the Steam Overlay with Escape/Back button, in-game menus no longer close.
- Spawned skull enemies no longer intermittently get stuck.
- Removed mouse settings from UI.
- Fixed issues with Community involvement and Popularity achievements not working.
- Cleaned up some extra items in level editor palette.
- Disabled erroneous achievement for unlocking chapter 1.
- Updated scoring for collecting fairies (or fairy).
Changed files in this update