Continuing to plow through the list of reported content issues this week.

There are now a bunch of new ways to mark graves. Bonsai trees can go on tables in all of their stages. Snake skin boots no longer decay. Pencils can be piled. Lathe heads and kraut boards can be deconstructed. Locks are now much slower to brute force with trial and error. Several things that had weird visual positions when set on a table have been fixed.