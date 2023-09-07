10th Anniversary Event Extended

We know what you’re thinking: You’ve only got three treasures remaining to get all the 10th Anniversary Rewards… except you’ve been at three treasures remaining for days now. There’s no end in sight. You’ve played core. You’ve played support. You’ve played mid. (Once you even tried jungling.)

Nothing. Three weeks just isn’t enough time to get all of those 10th Anniversary Rewards.

You know who agrees with you? Gabe Newell. You know who’s fired if we don’t extend the event so he can get his Ursa set? According to Gabe: us. So we’re happy and relieved and still employed to announce that the end date of the 10th Anniversary event is now September 18th.