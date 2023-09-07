 Skip to content

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 7 September 2023

Hotfix v1.0.4

Hotfix v1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

First and foremost thank You for playing our game. We gathered early feedback from many of You. We are aware that there are more problems, but we decided to release hotfixes for some of them today. We are constantly working on other bugs and trying to fix them as soon as possible.

List of changes:

  • Default settings adjustment - mainly lowering default quality
  • Achievements fix - many of You reported problems with receiving achievements, hopefully now everything should be working properly
  • School pool trash support - some of you reported problems with putting trash in trash bins on this map, this should be easier now
  • Fixed invert Y axis and sensitivity settings for controllers

Once more, thank You for playing!

Cheers,
Dev team.

