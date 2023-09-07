0.963 - Bots and other changes

• Added offline battle mode against bots. This was a community requested feature. Battle up to 11 bots in the Highland havoc map and first to reach the kill limit wins.

• Select total bots, score limit, weapon mode and bot difficulty.

• More maps and game modes coming soon.

• Bot ai is a wip, and currently they cant properly use dedicated melee weapons, so the electro-bat is disabled for them now (but the player can still use them).

Multiplayer

• Added player joined to server notification.

• Added potential fix for dying players being able to interact with their own drops during death.

• Added post round notifcation showing which player won the round (if any) and why the round ended in a draw (such as round timer expired).

• Added a potential fix for rare case when spawning into a FFA round you would have the spectate HUD enabled, even though you were alive.

• Removed the spectate player function and added a free cam instead. This is a lot simpler to manage regarding figuring out who you re spectating, and there s a lot less points of failure with this system.

• Add king of the hill weapon respawns during the match. There is a random chance that a weapon will be airdropped every 30 seconds into the map. Will keep an eye on this for balance and adjust accordingly.

• Added a king of the hill capture modifier based on the number of players in the server. The system before was fine for games with 6 or fewer players, but with 8 or more, it became close to impossible to fully capture the zone, as it was always contested. The new system means the more players that are active in the server, the faster you can capture the zone (if you`re the only player in it).