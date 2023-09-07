War Brokers v492 Update

War Brokers v492
2023-09-07
- Updated in game font
- Jumping on capture point will still activate it
- 50% quieter move sounds when fist is equipped
- 15% higher jump when original pistol is eqipped
- 15% faster move speed when crouched when fist is equipped
- Removed Gun Game from Northwest map
- Update leaderboard layout to display nicer with long nicks and prevent overwriting score.
- Bullets from Sniper and 0.50 Cal will travel through people
- Replaced Capture point with Gun Game on Skull Island
Changed files in this update