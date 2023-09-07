 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 7 September 2023

War Brokers v492 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v492
2023-09-07

  • Updated in game font
  • Jumping on capture point will still activate it
  • 50% quieter move sounds when fist is equipped
  • 15% higher jump when original pistol is eqipped
  • 15% faster move speed when crouched when fist is equipped
  • Removed Gun Game from Northwest map
  • Update leaderboard layout to display nicer with long nicks and prevent overwriting score.
  • Bullets from Sniper and 0.50 Cal will travel through people
  • Replaced Capture point with Gun Game on Skull Island

