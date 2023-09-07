 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Sims™ 4 update for 7 September 2023

Two New Kits Are Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12134800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Available now! Whether your Sim is looking to get flirty in the hot tub or party by the pool, the lively looks in The Sims™ 4 Poolside Splash Kit will help them stand out. Mix and match for uniquely dazzling results.

The Sims™ 4 Modern Luxe Kit is all about that “I made it” feeling. Upgrade your lifestyle with a little extravagance, like a designer handbag, lavish bed, sculptures, and a TV disguised as wall art.


https://store.steampowered.com/app/2397791/The_Sims_4_Modern_Luxe_Kit/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2397790/The_Sims_4_Poolside_Splash_Kit/

*Requires The Sims 4 & all game updates. For PC, see minimum system requirements for the pack.

Changed depots in eacc branch

View more data in app history for build 12134800
Telstar - Wright Content Depot 1222671
The Sims 4 - en_US Depot 1222672
The Sims 4 - cs_CZ Depot 1222673
The Sims 4 - da_DK Depot 1222674
The Sims 4 - de_DE Depot 1222675
The Sims 4 - es_ES Depot 1222676
The Sims 4 - fi_FI Depot 1222677
The Sims 4 - fr_FR Depot 1222678
The Sims 4 - it_IT Depot 1222679
The Sims 4 - ja_JP Depot 1235723
The Sims 4 - ko_KR Depot 1235724
The Sims 4 - nl_NL Depot 1235725
The Sims 4 - no_NO Depot 1235726
The Sims 4 - pl_PL Depot 1235727
The Sims 4 - pt_BR Depot 1235728
The Sims 4 - ru_RU Depot 1235729
The Sims 4 - sv_SE Depot 1235735
The Sims 4 - zh_TW Depot 1235736
The Sims 4 - zh_CN Depot 1235737
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link