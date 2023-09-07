Two New Kits Are Here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Available now! Whether your Sim is looking to get flirty in the hot tub or party by the pool, the lively looks in The Sims™ 4 Poolside Splash Kit will help them stand out. Mix and match for uniquely dazzling results.

The Sims™ 4 Modern Luxe Kit is all about that “I made it” feeling. Upgrade your lifestyle with a little extravagance, like a designer handbag, lavish bed, sculptures, and a TV disguised as wall art.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2397791/The_Sims_4_Modern_Luxe_Kit/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2397790/The_Sims_4_Poolside_Splash_Kit/

*Requires The Sims 4 & all game updates. For PC, see minimum system requirements for the pack.