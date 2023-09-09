Galactic Glitch: Prologue - Update v0.907

Hey Glitchers,

just a quick update today, that addresses some of the issues we've been hearing from our community lately. One major feedback was that NG+ modes could be a bit too taxing, and that especially the Boss had way too much HP, making the fight a lot longer than it needed to be.

Here's the (really short) list of changes:

Balance

Reduced Boss HP

Increased Overheater Rate of Fire and Damage

Increased Fireball damage

Reduced NG+ enemy HP bonus

Fixes

Fixed final Siren dialogue

Fixed Rewards from Space Casino

Fixed Bug Submission form (slightly ironic)

We hope you like this (really!) final update for the Prologue, as we move on full force towards Infinity's Edge.

Remember to Wishlist the main game, and let your Roguelike friends know all about it (we're now at 35% of where we need to be for launch, so still a bit to go!)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536620/Galactic_Glitch_Infinitys_Edge/

We also have a "kill the most enemies with one shot/throw/missile/whatever" event running on our Discord, so hop on over to join the fun if that sounds like something for you: https://discord.gg/6jPYbpZa2g

Keep on glitching everyone! ✨