Galactic Glitch: Prologue update for 9 September 2023

Galactic Glitch: Prologue - Update v0.907

9 September 2023

Hey Glitchers,

just a quick update today, that addresses some of the issues we've been hearing from our community lately. One major feedback was that NG+ modes could be a bit too taxing, and that especially the Boss had way too much HP, making the fight a lot longer than it needed to be.

Here's the (really short) list of changes:

Balance

  • Reduced Boss HP
  • Increased Overheater Rate of Fire and Damage
  • Increased Fireball damage
  • Reduced NG+ enemy HP bonus

Fixes

  • Fixed final Siren dialogue
  • Fixed Rewards from Space Casino
  • Fixed Bug Submission form (slightly ironic)

We hope you like this (really!) final update for the Prologue, as we move on full force towards Infinity's Edge.

Remember to Wishlist the main game, and let your Roguelike friends know all about it (we're now at 35% of where we need to be for launch, so still a bit to go!)

Keep on glitching everyone! ✨

