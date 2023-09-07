 Skip to content

The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 7 September 2023

Hospital Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12134618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes a bug that caused heroes to not fully recover from their hospital visit. This made the player unable to manually assign them commands.

