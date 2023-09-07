Fixes a bug that caused heroes to not fully recover from their hospital visit. This made the player unable to manually assign them commands.
The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 7 September 2023
Hospital Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
