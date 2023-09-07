Coin Pusher World - Version 7 RELEASE!

Major Overall Change:
- New Development Team has been brought in from www.LittyGames.net
First Time Version 7 Streamers:
- Load the game, go to settings and click Platform
- Enter Streamer Name and oAuth, then click connect
- Important You MUST restart the game, it will auto connect after
`- The reason behind this is because the game now uses a save file
in order to reduce the amount of API requests to the website
First Time Version 7 Players:
- Playing in a channel using v7 for the first time, you MUST play first
- You can either !all, or !insert 1-50, or !show skins
- Do not go in to a new channel and try to !setskin right away
`- The reason is the same as above, game will pull and save player data
Things to know:
The leaderboard overlays and local leaderboard resets are still being worked on.
New scores will still be shown on websites and by using !show score, or !scores global/local
If your game says "Steam not Initialized", you must have steam running, and be logged in to twitch
If you ran the beta7, delete your coinpusherworld folder in appdata/locallow/
If the Platform settings windows says twitch disconnected, or you get duplicated bot responses, you must restart the game
Channel Redeems will NOT spawn if said redeemed item is already on the coin table
Version 7 Command Changes:
- !all and !insert are the same
- !kick returns with variations: !punch, !skates, !egg, !crown (all public use)
- !drop <item> : This is for custom made user drops
- !show : This is the new base command for getting player information
` Usage: !show <cmd> - coins, score, tickets, drops, skins | eg: !show coins
- !scores : Shows leaderboard information. Usage: !scores local, !scores global
- !setskin <skin_name> : Sets player's coin skin
- !walls : Puts side walls up for 30 seconds, !wall also works
- !v : shows the game version
Version 7 Website Changes:
- Deleted the old
- Completely re-written custom website has been done, www.cpwgames.com
- New API system designed specifically for individual game and web requests
- New Profile page for viewers and streamers (more features coming)
Version 7 Coin Pusher World Changes:
Added/Updated:
- Complete re-write and overhaul on the game
- There are 3 total chests now, one is worthless. Drops are random (even admin drops)
- Player Queue is now built in-game
- There is now a game save file for streamer and player information
- Reworked the entire command structure and handler
- Entire UI was overhauled, kept same layout style
- Implemented Steamworks and License checks
- Steam and a Twitch connection is required for the game to even start
- Steam will now track play time
- Reworked player into a viewer system to better handle the droppers
- Viewer coins will now save all locally
- New viewer lurk system for coin collecting. Given coins every 5 min: Lurkers 10, Active 25
- New drop system implemented, can only drop owned coins collected
- If using an Emote Trigger, this will always drop x50 coins
- Added new Channel Redeem system
- Lights is now triggered with cpw: lights
- All toys now give 2 tickets
- 5k Chest downgraded to 2500 and gives 2500 score, 250 tickets and 75 coin
- Cool downs on Channel Redeems will work the same, streamer MUST set 10 minutes on all redeems
- Updated camera position, for a better view of coin skins while animated camera is enabled
- Updated Chest RNG
Fixes:
- Removed a lot of unused code
- Fixed a lot of coin issues
- Removed redundant conditions
- Kicks now work more properly
- Fixed random timer sticking at 0
- Fixed a lot of Ice Coin issues
- Fixed a lot of UI issues causing errors
- Fixed chest showing no score
- Fixed many Channel Redeem issues
- Fixed side walls and coins being jammed
- Fixed a lot of stuck coin issues
- Minigame Queue system works as intended now with new in-game queue
- Fixed a lot of issues with coins, toys and minigames causing the game to lag/crash
- Fixed and optimized a lot of potential lag causes
- Optimized all Minigames
- Disco will no longer spawn when ice coin is active, it would kill the lights
- Fixed multiple Errors causing things to break
- Replay getting stuck and looping infinitely
- Replay not triggering properly when it drops down in the drop area
- Plinko taking too long to finish playing
- Plinko code and made it better in terms of performance and logic
- The Jackpot slice on the wheel exists no more, they will be completely random
- cpw: mini game redeem has been removed to avoid ghost drops of ones already active on the table
Things to Come:
- New CPW Game Store
- More Game Features
- More Player features web/game
- More Drop Types
- More Fun
Any Questions, issues, bug reports, join the Discord!
