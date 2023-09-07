Coin Pusher World - Version 7 RELEASE!

Major Overall Change:

New Development Team has been brought in from www.LittyGames.net

First Time Version 7 Streamers:

Load the game, go to settings and click Platform Enter Streamer Name and oAuth, then click connect Important You MUST restart the game, it will auto connect after

`- The reason behind this is because the game now uses a save file

in order to reduce the amount of API requests to the website

First Time Version 7 Players:

Playing in a channel using v7 for the first time, you MUST play first You can either !all, or !insert 1-50, or !show skins Do not go in to a new channel and try to !setskin right away

`- The reason is the same as above, game will pull and save player data

Things to know:

The leaderboard overlays and local leaderboard resets are still being worked on.

New scores will still be shown on websites and by using !show score, or !scores global/local

If your game says "Steam not Initialized", you must have steam running, and be logged in to twitch

If you ran the beta7, delete your coinpusherworld folder in appdata/locallow/

If the Platform settings windows says twitch disconnected, or you get duplicated bot responses, you must restart the game

Channel Redeems will NOT spawn if said redeemed item is already on the coin table

Version 7 Command Changes:

!all and !insert are the same

!kick returns with variations: !punch, !skates, !egg, !crown (all public use)

!drop <item> : This is for custom made user drops

!show : This is the new base command for getting player information

` Usage: !show <cmd> - coins, score, tickets, drops, skins | eg: !show coins

` Usage: !show <cmd> - coins, score, tickets, drops, skins | eg: !show coins !scores : Shows leaderboard information. Usage: !scores local, !scores global

!setskin <skin_name> : Sets player's coin skin

!walls : Puts side walls up for 30 seconds, !wall also works

!v : shows the game version

Version 7 Website Changes:

Deleted the old

Completely re-written custom website has been done, www.cpwgames.com

New API system designed specifically for individual game and web requests

New Profile page for viewers and streamers (more features coming)

Version 7 Coin Pusher World Changes:

Added/Updated:

Complete re-write and overhaul on the game

There are 3 total chests now, one is worthless. Drops are random (even admin drops)

Player Queue is now built in-game

There is now a game save file for streamer and player information

Reworked the entire command structure and handler

Entire UI was overhauled, kept same layout style

Implemented Steamworks and License checks

Steam and a Twitch connection is required for the game to even start

Steam will now track play time

Reworked player into a viewer system to better handle the droppers

Viewer coins will now save all locally

New viewer lurk system for coin collecting. Given coins every 5 min: Lurkers 10, Active 25

New drop system implemented, can only drop owned coins collected

If using an Emote Trigger, this will always drop x50 coins

Added new Channel Redeem system

Lights is now triggered with cpw: lights

All toys now give 2 tickets

5k Chest downgraded to 2500 and gives 2500 score, 250 tickets and 75 coin

Cool downs on Channel Redeems will work the same, streamer MUST set 10 minutes on all redeems

Updated camera position, for a better view of coin skins while animated camera is enabled

Updated Chest RNG

Fixes:

Removed a lot of unused code

Fixed a lot of coin issues

Removed redundant conditions

Kicks now work more properly

Fixed random timer sticking at 0

Fixed a lot of Ice Coin issues

Fixed a lot of UI issues causing errors

Fixed chest showing no score

Fixed many Channel Redeem issues

Fixed side walls and coins being jammed

Fixed a lot of stuck coin issues

Minigame Queue system works as intended now with new in-game queue

Fixed a lot of issues with coins, toys and minigames causing the game to lag/crash

Fixed and optimized a lot of potential lag causes

Optimized all Minigames

Disco will no longer spawn when ice coin is active, it would kill the lights

Fixed multiple Errors causing things to break

Replay getting stuck and looping infinitely

Replay not triggering properly when it drops down in the drop area

Plinko taking too long to finish playing

Plinko code and made it better in terms of performance and logic

The Jackpot slice on the wheel exists no more, they will be completely random

cpw: mini game redeem has been removed to avoid ghost drops of ones already active on the table

Things to Come:

New CPW Game Store

More Game Features

More Player features web/game

More Drop Types

More Fun

Any Questions, issues, bug reports, join the Discord!