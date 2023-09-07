 Skip to content

Fishing Planet update for 7 September 2023

Patch Note 4.5.4: Animation

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow anglers!

We continue to work on improving the quality of your fishing experience. This patch includes:

Animation improvements:

  • Twitching animations for casting and spinning tackle have been refined.

