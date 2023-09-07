UPDATE 0.90 - 1,000 Top High Scores Available In Game + 7 New Achievements!

Hello brick busters!

In this update, I've added the ability to see the top 1,000 high scores in CyberBrick from with-in the game! There is no where near 1,000 high scores posted yet, but this should give CyberBrick many years of high score expand-ability just in case it ever gets as popular as I hope it does as the developer of it!

To see the high score list, simply click the "Game Options" button from the welcome screen, and then the "Leaders" button on the next screen.

I've also added 7 all new Steam achievements making the total now 19. One of the new Steam achievements is advancing to what is currently level 16 and clearing the "Mario" level. "It's Mario!" =)

I've also built the foundation to add the ability to save your game and load up your saved game, and this will all be added in a future update not too far away! I just got the top score in this game myself, and it took me about two hours to achieve my current high score. With that, I realized that this game probably needs the ability for players to save a game in progress and then load it back at a later time. So, this saving and loading functionality is coming soon!

Thanks for reading and I hope that all is well with you out there!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS ... (Solo Indie Game Developer)