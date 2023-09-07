 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 7 September 2023

Hotfix for the Hotfix

Build 12134419 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixes a critical issue with steam cloud syncing and profile names
Also fixes profiles list not showing anything

