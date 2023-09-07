- Finished Polish language translation.
- Adjusted code for language setting on game startup. The game should automatically adjust to your chosen language in the Steam UI again.
- Updated Ren'Py engine to version 8.1.2
Slimy Sextet update for 7 September 2023
Version 1.0.10
