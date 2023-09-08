 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 8 September 2023

1.12.6 - Nanometer Fallout

Build 12134216

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Xaser team at Enceladus was found slacking off and not burning a correct entry path for you, even if you paid the full fee, on the initial dive into the rings, causing some accidents as some ships collided with iceroids that were supposed to be cleared. Disciplinary action was taken.
  • Mines laid out by your friends will not follow you when you are astrogating away.
  • Fixes Steam integration on OSX and Linux systems. Due to library version mismatch, some Steam functions were unavailable on these systems, like the game automatically pausing when Steam Overlay was turned on. This version publishes the same library version for all the platforms, including an updated Windows version.

