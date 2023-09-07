【Genre Updates】Circus 2023.09.08

- Genre Updates：Circus is Available Now. Good Luck to you.
- Numerical Balance : Challenge Glove - Disable Piece Selection after selecting 40 pieces. (Originally 50)
- Numerical Balance : Mining robots will be regarded as robots.
- Numerical Balance : Hellfire has been changed to 180 energy for 4 rounds (Originally 240 energy for 3 rounds)
- Numerical Balance : The number of Lava Titan devouring has been changed from 6 to 5
- Numerical Balance : Flame Flag 150% bonus (Originally 200%)
- Numerical Balance : Fire Spirit changed to +3 output (Originally +5 output)
- Achievement Challenge: Add remaining energy achievements, with a total of 4 remaining achievements of 100000, 400000, 800000, and 1200000 energy.
- Optimization : Modified the description of Fateful Coin.
- Optimization : When you have Treasure Bags and Life Potions, they will be highlighted
- Optimization : Added full screen mode.
